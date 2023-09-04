Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,873,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,898,000 after acquiring an additional 438,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -151.35%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.