Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 155.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

