Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $166.74 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.