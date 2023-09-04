Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ANET opened at $197.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.