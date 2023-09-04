Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 32,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

