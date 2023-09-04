49,700 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $6,064,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $141.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,800 shares of company stock valued at $47,320,531 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.