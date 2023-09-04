Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of WSFS Financial worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSFS Financial

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.