Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $544.25 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

