Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,883 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.