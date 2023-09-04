Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

