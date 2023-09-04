Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NVR by 209.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,509.35 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6,254.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,830.16. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.