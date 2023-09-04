Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $205.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

