Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,926 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Arcosa worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arcosa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

