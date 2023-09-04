Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of United Community Banks worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,245,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.