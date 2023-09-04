Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.