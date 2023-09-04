CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of CONMED worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Down 0.9 %

CNMD opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

