Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Hostess Brands worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

