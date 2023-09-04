Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,679 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $120.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,493,618 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

