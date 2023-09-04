Prudential PLC Acquires 805 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.