Prudential PLC Acquires 805 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes
In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
