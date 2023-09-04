Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 21.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $350.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.90 and its 200 day moving average is $332.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

