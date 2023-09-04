Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $17,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,444 shares of company stock worth $2,850,908. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $48.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

