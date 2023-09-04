Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 207.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

