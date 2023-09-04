Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,941 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.08 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

