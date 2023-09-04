Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 254,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin bought 1,093 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,832.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at $953,534.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

