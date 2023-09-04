Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,371 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of BlackBerry worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

