Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $197,666,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 12,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 508,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,460,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,461,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Trading Up 1.2 %

Rogers stock opened at $146.20 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $258.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.10 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

