Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 168,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE SNV opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

