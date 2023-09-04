Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 105,724 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

