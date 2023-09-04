Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 48,428 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,428 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Primo Water worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

