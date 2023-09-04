Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,937,000 after acquiring an additional 620,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $206.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

