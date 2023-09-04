Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 110,437 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 173.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,437 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.25% of Safehold worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.33%.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

