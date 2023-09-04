Prudential PLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,285,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $426,159,000 after purchasing an additional 168,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.96 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

