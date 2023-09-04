Prudential PLC Buys 4,860 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

Datadog Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.73 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -375.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1,670.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,141,771 shares of company stock valued at $109,196,160. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

