Prudential PLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 11.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Down 2.5 %

EVRG opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $71.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

View Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.