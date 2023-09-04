Prudential PLC Has $1.65 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,128,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

