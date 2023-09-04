Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,214,000,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $275.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.16. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.49 and a twelve month high of $343.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

