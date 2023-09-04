Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,285,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

