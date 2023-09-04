Prudential PLC Sells 650 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.45.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALB opened at $200.26 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.