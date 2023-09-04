TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $115.56 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $115.56 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003604 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,644,313 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,012,909 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.