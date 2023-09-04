Blur (BLUR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.51 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Blur has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $22.51 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 895,223,933.5996956 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18997516 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $23,362,614.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

