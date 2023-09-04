Secret Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Secret has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $241.06 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00155391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003896 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 279.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00218436 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $262.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.