Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $29.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.98.
Several research firms recently commented on FMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.