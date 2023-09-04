Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $29.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.98.

Several research firms recently commented on FMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

