Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

