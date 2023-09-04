Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $267.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,400,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $832,780,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $286.25 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

