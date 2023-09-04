Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

TAP stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 393.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,573,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.