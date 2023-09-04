Critical Survey: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Callon Petroleum 0 3 5 0 2.63

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.29, indicating a potential downside of 14.92%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $50.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Callon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 30.82% 13.29% 9.99% Callon Petroleum 35.11% 21.41% 11.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.61 $505.23 million $0.87 7.15 Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.86 $1.21 billion $15.12 2.69

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Birchcliff Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy



Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Callon Petroleum



Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

