Analyzing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A LogicMark -86.00% -39.04% -32.48%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.04 billion N/A $347.94 million N/A N/A LogicMark $11.92 million 0.28 -$6.93 million ($13.55) -0.19

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats LogicMark on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, specialized single-use clinical collection kits, digital products for clinical care, digestive nutrition, and primary care products; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, open and minimally invasive surgical equipment, wound healing dressings, wound suture, wound cleaning, and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices. It also provides blood collection, irradiation, storage, separation, and sterilization products; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; trauma, spinal implant, artificial joints, sports injury, soft tissue repair, reconstruction implant, orthopedic filling, and orthopedic related surgical tools; tumor intervention, vascular intervention, and interventional imaging; and prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes. In addition, the company engages in the manufacturing of implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and X-ray based irradiation machines. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, logistics and storage, and computer technical services; and sale of electronic products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

