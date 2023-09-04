Financial Comparison: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $4.17 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial $14.55 billion 0.21 $5.70 billion $4.45 8.52

Dividends

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Jackson Financial pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brighthouse Financial and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A 15.60% 0.45%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Brighthouse Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, warehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

