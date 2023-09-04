Contrasting Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY)

My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY – Get Free Report) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for My Vintage Baby and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Crane NXT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 5.79% 21.39% 9.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares My Vintage Baby and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.1% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares My Vintage Baby and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.37 billion 1.02 $401.10 million $2.32 26.01

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Summary

Crane NXT beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Vintage Baby

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

