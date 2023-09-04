iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

BATS HYGW opened at $35.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

